Kerala Onam raffle: T'puram autorickshaw driver bags Rs 25 cr first prize

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 The Rs 25 crore first prize of the Kerala government's mega Onam raffle has been won by an autorickshaw driver in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winner, Anoop, lives with his wife, a child, and mother at Sreekariyam here.

The 2021 Onam bumper raffle was also won by an autorickshaw driver, Jayapalan P.R.

The wining ticket was taken by Anoop from a local agent near Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple. Anoop, according to Bhagavathi agencies, had taken the ticket from his close family member, Sujaya who was a sub-agent of the agency.

After deduction of tax and other dues, Anoop will get an amount of Rs 15 crore as the prize money.

The second prize of Rs 5 crore was won by a ticket sold by an agent at in Pala in Kottayam district. However, the agent told media persons that he don't remember the details of the prize-winner, as he has memory loss.

