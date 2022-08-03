Kerala Rains: Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi submerged as Periyar River water levels rise

The Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi was half-submerged on Wednesday morning as the water levels of the Periyar river continued to rise amid heavy rainfall in Kerala, ANI reported. Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Kerala. 12 people lost their lives in different rain related incidents in Kerala since Sunday, officials said.

#WATCH | Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kerala's Kochi submerged as the water level of Periyar River increased following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/l3b6Jg92Rk — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Amidst heavy rainfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', warning of heavy rainfall, in 10 districts of Kerala, and an 'orange' alert in the rest. The the weather body has issued red alerts in different districts till August 4 -- the highest rainfall warning has been issued for 10 districts on August 3, and nine districts on August 4. Due to the heavy rainfall alert in the state, the administrations of 11 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad-have declared a holiday for all the educational institutions tomorrow.