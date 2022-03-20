Kerala reports 596 new COVID-19 infections

As many as 596 new COVID-19 infections and zero death were reported in Kerala on Sunday, the state health bulletin said.

With this, the active caseload of the state has gone up to 5,812 at present.

The bulletin said 908 people have been recovered from COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours.

In Kerala, a total of 67,339 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor