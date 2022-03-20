Kerala reports 719 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 719 new COVID-19 infections and five fatalities on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin.

With this, the active caseload of the state has gone up to 6,148 at present.

In Kerala, a total of 67,315 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection including five deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The bulletin said 915 people have been recovered from COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor