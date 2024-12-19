Kerala School Building Collapse: Tragedy Averted as Structure Falls Before Students Arrive in Kochi (See Pics)

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided in Kerala on Thursday morning when a school building near Kochi collapsed just before students were due to arrive. The incident occurred around 9:30 am at the decades-old GJBS (Government Junior Boys School) building in Kandanadu, Udayamperoor.

The tiled-roof at Junior Basic School at Kandanad near Udayamperoor, Thripunitura, Kochi, #Kerala, that collapsed on Thursday morning. A tragedy was averted as the accident occurred a few minutes before children arrived on the campus.



According to local residents, the collapsed structure was situated close to an Anganwadi classroom and a room used for the distribution of the midday meal on the same campus. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and authorities confirmed that the building had been unoccupied at the time of the collapse. The area was quickly secured, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the building's failure.