Kerala: Specially-abled people to participate in Federal Bank marathon

Kochi, Nov 25 The second edition of Federal Bank Kochi Marathon will also witness differently-abled people participating in the event, besides the five categories.

The event will be on February 11 and will be organised by CleoSportz. The event is set to become a national spectacle as renowned national-level runners are expected to grace the event.

The inaugural event saw participation by runners from 21 states. The organisers expect that this year’s event will too witness good participation.

The marathon will be held in five categories - Marathon (42.195k), Half Marathon (21.097k), 10km Run, Green Run (3km) and a run for people with disabilities and differently abled.

Federal Bank Chief Marketing Officer said that it is a great privilege to associate with the marathon as the first edition was a great success and is delighted to be part of turning Kochi into a sporting destination.

Federal Bank is a major commercial bank in the private sector headquartered at Aluva in Kerala.

