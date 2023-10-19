Kerala to hold investor meet to tap into tourism potential

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 In what's billed as a first of its kind, Kerala is to organise a investor meet in the tourism sector, it was announced on Thursday.

Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas said the investor meet will be held here on November 16.

"Tourism sector is a highly promising area for Kerala, whose full investment potential is yet to be tapped effectively. The investors meet will make major strides in that direction," he said.

Ahead of it, he said they have identified the thrust areas and locations that need more investments and will be unveiled before the investors and other stakeholders from India and abroad. He said the event will be attended by around 350 investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor