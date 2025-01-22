Kerala Tourism teams up with startups to transform travel experience

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 The Kerala Tourism Department has partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at leveraging innovative solutions to enhance the state's tourism experience.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, present at the signing ceremony, said that integrating innovative ideas and technology from Kerala’s thriving startup ecosystem could significantly accelerate the growth of the tourism sector.

"This financial year will see technology-driven innovations dominate the tourism sector, and this MoU will act as a catalyst in that direction," said Riyas.

The collaboration is poised to revolutionise Kerala’s tourism landscape, offering a seamless travel experience while boosting tourist footfall, particularly among international visitors. The initiative will focus on developing attractive tourism products and showcasing them globally using cutting-edge technologies.

The MoU includes plans to establish an innovation centre, marking the first of its kind in India, dedicated to fostering technological advancements in tourism.

Modern, well-equipped caravan parks will be developed to provide unique travel experiences aligned with global trends, targeting both domestic and international tourists.

Combining scenic accommodations with co-working spaces, Startup Pods will cater to the growing demand for remote work opportunities in picturesque settings.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran highlighted the importance of addressing key challenges through tech-based solutions, such as improving basic amenities, ensuring safety, and enhancing overall tourist experiences.

“We are also exploring a literature circuit, where tourists can visit destinations associated with Malayalam literary classics, many of which have been translated into global languages,” she added.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of KSUM, announced three pilot projects under the initiative. The first is Caravan Trails, a dedicated app to identify and promote lesser-known destinations suitable for caravan tourism, allowing users to share hidden gems with potential tourists.

The second is Startup Pods, fully equipped pods in scenic locations designed to attract tech-savvy travelers and foster a superior remote workstation experience.

And the third is tech-enabled improvement to public restroom facilities to enhance convenience and hygiene for travelers.

