Kerala Tragedy: Three Workers From Tamil Nadu Die While Cleaning Septic Tank

Three contract workers from Tamil Nadu lost their lives while cleaning a hotel drain in Kerala’s Idukki district on Tuesday night. Early findings suggest that the men suffocated inside the waste tank due to a lack of oxygen. According to police reports, one worker first went into the drain but collapsed, prompting two others to rush in to save him. Unfortunately, all three became trapped inside. The deceased were identified as Jayaraman from Cumbum, and Sundara Pandian and Michael from Gudalur. All of them had traveled from Tamil Nadu for employment in the Kattappana area of Idukki.

STORY | Three TN workers die while cleaning septic tank in Kerala



A worker from Tamil Nadu died due to suffocation when he entered a manhole to clean a septic tank of a hotel in Kattappana in the hill district of Idukki on September 30. Two other workers who went to rescue him… pic.twitter.com/sXgK4cMROx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025

Also Read: Money Rules Change From October 1: LPG, UPI, Rail Tickets, and More to Impact Daily Life

‘Rescuers Could Not Enter Manhole’

Kattappana Police explained that the three men became trapped while cleaning a hotel’s septic tank around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. “The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Despite efforts by the fire force, rescuers could not enter the manhole and had to use an earthmover to clear the area. After a one-and-a-half-hour rescue operation, the workers were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The bodies are kept at Kattappana Taluk Hospital,” police said. Rescue teams struggled to gain access, and the bodies were later sent for autopsy as part of the investigation.

In a separate tragedy on the same day, nine workers died when a steel arch suddenly collapsed at the construction site of the Ennore Thermal Power project in Tamil Nadu. The incident left several others injured, prompting immediate rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced financial assistance, stating that the next of kin of the deceased would receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured in the accident would be given Rs 50,000 to support their recovery.