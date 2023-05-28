Kerala: Two children drown in river

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 Two children were drowned to death in Achankovil river, Pathanamthitta on Sunday. The Scuba divers, who had reached the spot and fished out the children from water, took them to a local hospital where they were brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Abhiraj and Rishi Ajith. The bodies of the two children are at Pathanamthitta general hospital for post-mortem.

The children, who were regularly playing football near the Achenkovil river, went to the river for a bath after the game. While five others swam to safety, the two boys could not escape from the water.

