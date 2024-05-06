Kerala Vigilance Court rejects plea for court-monitored probe against CM Vijayan, daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 In a relief to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a state Vigilance Court here on Monday rejected a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption against the CM and his daughter, Veena Vijayan.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden had in his petition demanded a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department into the allegations that Veena’s IT firm got monthly gratification from a Kochi-based mining firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd, for mining sanction.

Last month when the court was to deliver its judgment, Kuzhalnaden submitted a fresh demand stating that he wanted a court-monitored probe. This irked the court, which asked him if he was sure what his prayer was in the case. Kuzhalnaden then stated that he would submit more evidence, and based on his demand the court decided to look into his fresh demand.

On Monday, the court rejected the legislator’s demand for a court monitored probe.

Reacting to the verdict, Kuzhalnaden said, "Since I am a lawyer by profession, it will be too premature to say if I will go in for an appeal. I am yet to get a copy of the verdict and after going through it, I will respond. As I said before, I am not going to run away."

