Kerala: Woman hit by speeding bike dies, rider too succumbs

A 53-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding bike on the bypass road at Kovalam on Sunday, police said adding that it is investigating allegations that the vehicle was allegedly involved in illegal bike racing.

The deceased was identified as Sandhya, a resident of Vazhamuttam.

As per the latest inputs, the 24-year-old bike rider named Aravind also died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening.

He was a resident of Pottakuzhi.

According to police, Sandhya was crossing the road when the speeding bike hit her. On the other hand, Aravind and his friend were returning to the state capital after a visit to Kovalam when the accident occurred.

Locals, however, alleged that there was a bike race underway on the road when the accident happened. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that they will be examining CCTV footage of the area to verify whether there a bike race was taking place.

( With inputs from ANI )

