KGMU doctors among top scientists in the world

Lucknow, Oct 13 Nine working and a retired doctor of King George's Medical University (KGMU) have made their place in the list of top 2 per cent scientists from across the world for their research work, curated by Stanford University, US.

The scientists, according to an official release, were divided into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU, said that as many as 1,95,605 scientists are included in the database. This was updated to the end of citation year 2021.

Dr R.K. Garg has made it to the list for the fourth time and has topped among the scientists in the state. The selection was made from among top one lakh names.

The names from KGMU include Dr Amita Jain from the department of microbiology, Dr Rajesh Verma and Dr R.K. Garg, both from the department of neurology, Dr Sujit Kar of psychiatry department, Dr Rashmi Kumar (retd) paediatrician, Dr Shally Awasthy, paediatrician, Prof A.A. Mahdi of bio-chemistry department, Dr Suryakant of pulmonary medicine department and Dr Divya Malhotra of the oral and maxillofacial surgery department.

Researchers in the Lucknow University (LU) also find a mention in the list.

Research work done by the Lucknow University scholars and past pupils has found a place in a list of top 2 per cent scientists of the world published by Stanford University, said a press release from the Lucknow university.

Researchers from Stanford University have created a publicly available database of top-cited scientists and every year they publish the list of top 2 per cent scientists of the world in different branches of science and engineering.

Three researchers from LU have been included in the coveted list this year. Prof Amritanshu Shukla and Dr Roli Verma from the physics department and Prof Abhinav Kumar from the chemistry department have been included in the list for the second consecutive year.

Two alumni of LU, Narendra Tuteja and Renu Tuteja, have also found mention in the list.

