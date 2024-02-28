Kisan Congress takes out rally in Hyderabad in support of agitating farmers

Hyderabad, Feb 28 The Kisan Congress Cell organised a rally in Hyderabad on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting near Delhi to demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Telangana unit of Kisan Congress cell took out a rally from L.B. Stadium in the heart of the city to Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

The participants, led by Kisan Congress national vice-president Kodanda Reddy, expressed solidarity with the farmers who started their 'Delhi chalo' march from Punjab.

Over 200 farmers' unions have undertaken the march to press the Centre to address their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

The protesters at the rally held in Hyderabad were carrying placards, demanding legal guarantee for MSP and withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation.

They also paid tributes to 750 farmers who laid down their lives during the earlier agitation.

Kisan Congress president Avinash Reddy said farmers were worried over lack of legal guarantee for MSP.

"Instead of addressing the long pending demands of the farmers, the government at the Centre is creating hurdles in their march by erecting iron barricades," he said.

The Kisan Congress leader alleged that the Centre was following anti-farmers' policies.

He said the MSP policy of the Centre has many loopholes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor