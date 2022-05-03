Know how to book railway tickets faster on urgency with this trick, check details

After the pandemic, the train schedule has been resumed, and many people are traveling as the summer holiday is started. But due to thousands of passengers, there are tons of problems rising to book tickets. The waiting for tickets is going from 100 to 150 every day.

However, there is a fast payment system, which gives you a refund in a few seconds and gives you a confirmed ticket. IRCTC wallet, in which money is already deposited. This service is for railways only.

When you select a ticket, your name appears in the payment window, you have to select the wallet button on it. From there you go to the wallet payment page, where you are asked for OTP. When you enter a six-digit OTP, the money is immediately refunded and the message that the ticket has been booked also comes. Doing the same thing with a debit card or other wallet takes a minute or two until all the instant tickets are booked and you have to wait.

How to register IRCTC e-wallet

1: First, log in to IRCTC with your IRCTC ID and password

2: You have to go to the IRCTC e-wallet category on the "Plan My Journey" page.

3: Then click on the link "IRCTC eWallet Registration".

4: Fill the pan or base and other details for verification.

5: You can make an online payment of Rs 50 out of the available payment options.

6. You have to deposit a minimum of Rs.100 in IRCTC e-wallet. The IRCTC e-wallet will appear with other banks in the payment option to pay the ticket booking amount.

7: After that you have to enter the password profile and click on 'Go'. Your IRCTC wallet will be ready.