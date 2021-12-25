Know why Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday anniversary celebrate as Good Governance Day

India every year on 25th December observe Good Governance Day, to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

The day is also celebrates to create the awareness about accountability in government.

Since 2014, the BJP government announced Atal Bihar Vajpayee's anniversary as a Good Governance Day, and they also honoured Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, the BJP also set this day as a reminder for them that government should not be unbiased, transparent and development-oriented.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime minister of India and also the founder of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Vajpayee served the country three times as a Prime Minister. And on the occasion of this birthday many political leaders pay tribute to former leader, see here

Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his Twitter and wrote, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians."

Home Minister Amit also seen paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he tweeted “During the tenure of his Prime Minister, Atalji laid the foundation of a strong India by taking many visionary decisions and at the same time showed the vision of good governance in the country. Every year the Modi government celebrates ‘Good Governance Day’ with great enthusiasm by remembering the contributions of Atalji. Happy Good Governance Day to all."