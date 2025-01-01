'Know Your Army Mela' at Hyderabad's Golconda Fort from Jan 3

Hyderabad, Jan 1 The Indian Army will host the 'Know Your Army Mela 2025' at the historic Golconda Fort here from January 3 to 5.

Organised under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) headquarters and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, this event serves as a prelude to the Army Day Parade 2025.

This one-of-a-kind event offers all citizens a unique opportunity to engage with the Indian Army, witness its technological prowess, and gain insights into its operational capabilities. The mela aims to inspire and motivate young aspirants to join the Armed Forces while projecting a positive image of the Indian Army, a Defence release said.

The Army has selected a historic venue for a grand event. The Golconda Fort, renowned for its historical and cultural significance, provides a majestic backdrop for this event. Its accessibility and iconic stature promise to captivate visitors and enhance their experience. The mela has been meticulously planned to ensure smooth conduct, engaging activities, and maximum visibility for all attendees.

The event will showcase artillery guns, small arms, and advanced operational tools. There will be detailed display boards explaining their specifications and operational significance.

Exhibits featuring communication systems, engineering tools, and Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare suits will be on display.

The visitors will have interactive experiences. They will be allowed to take photos with military equipment. There will be dedicated recruitment booths with detailed information about career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The event will also feature live performances by military bands and exhibitions of gallantry medals, stories of valour, and other historical memorabilia.

Army personnel will be available at each stall to engage with visitors, share insights, and answer queries.

“The Know Your Army Mela 2025 is more than just an exhibition. It is a celebration of the Indian Army's strength, discipline, and dedication to the nation. All citizens will have a chance to interact with Army personnel, see cutting-edge military equipment, and learn about the inspiring legacy of the Armed Forces. This event is a perfect blend of education, inspiration, and patriotism, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of the Army's role in safeguarding the nation,” the release added.

