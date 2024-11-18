Kolkata Acropolis Mall Fire: Blaze Erupts at Momo Shop, Mall Reopens Soon (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the popular Wow Momo outlet in the food court of Acropolis Mall Kolkata, causing momentary panic among shoppers and staff. The incident occurred earlier today but was promptly controlled by mall staff, ensuring minimal disruption. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emanating from the eatery, leading to a quick evacuation of the food court area.

The mall’s fire safety measures and staff’s swift response ensured that the blaze was contained before it could spread further. No injuries have been reported, and damage is said to be limited to the Wow Momo outlet.

Following a brief closure to address safety concerns and complete necessary checks, the mall reopened to the public, resuming normal operations.