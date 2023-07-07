Kolkata-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi after technical snag

New Delhi, July 7 A Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata experienced a technical snag on Friday following which it returned to Delhi.

There were approximately 160 passengers on board.

As per sources, there was an engine failure. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the airline officials

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said: "Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on July 7. As a precautionary measure following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the pilots decided to turn back, and safely landed the flight at Delhi's IGI airport."

The spokesperson also said that the aircraft was undergoing essential inspections. However, a replacement aircraft has been promptly arranged and will depart once all passengers have boarded.

"The team involved is making every effort to minimise passenger inconvenience by organising the necessary arrangements," said the spokesperson.

