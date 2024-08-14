Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: OPD Services Remain Affected Across Country As Doctors Strike Enters Second Day

OPD services in government hospitals across multiple states were disrupted on Tuesday as the resident doctors' strike, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata, continued into its second day. Meanwhile, the CBI has assumed control of the investigation into the case.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which had initiated a nationwide indefinite strike in response to the incident, announced on Tuesday night that the strike would be called off. This decision followed Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda's acceptance of their demands.

A delegation of FORDA met with Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday night. "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days," the resident doctors' body said in a statement.

In West Bengal, the center of the protest, a massive agitation by junior doctors severely disrupted healthcare services, causing most government hospitals to halt even emergency and outpatient departments. Since Tuesday morning, long queues of patients have formed at OPDs across government hospitals, with senior doctors stepping in to manage the increased patient load.

