Kolkata Doctor's Death: Viral CCTV Footage That Helped Police to Arrest Prime Suspect

The CCTV grab which helped Kolkata police to identify the Kolkata rape and murder accused Sanjoy Roy has gone viral on social media. The image is from August 9, the day that incident took place. The image shows Sanjoy near a seminar room.

In the CCTV image, he is clearly seen wearing a Bluetooth device, which is visible around his neck, which helped cops to catch him. Later, Kolkata Police detained Sanjoy Roy and questioned him based on the CCTV footage and part of the Bluetooth from the hospital, after which he confessed to his crime.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police since 2019, is the primary suspect in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A Kolkata court has authorized polygraph tests for Roy, along with former college principal Sandip Ghosh and four on-duty doctors from the night of the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also waiting for DNA and psychoanalysis reports to further their inquiry, amid indications of a crime scene cover-up. The issue has sparked significant public protests following the doctor's death, which was discovered on August 9, and led to the case being transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on August 13. As of now court has send Sanjoy to 14-Day Judicial Custody.