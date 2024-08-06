Kolkata Man Arrested for Threatening To Bomb Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Office

A 51-year-old man has been apprehended in Kolkata on charges of sending a threatening email to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office. The mobile phone used for the threat has been seized. The suspect, who hails from Begusarai in Bihar but currently runs a paan shop in Kolkata, was arrested following an investigation into the email, which was sent on July 16 under the name of the banned terrorist group 'Al-Qaeda'. The email threatened to blow up the Chief Minister's office.

According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, the case is from some time ago, and an FIR was filed on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry was conducted. The FIR was originally based on a statement from Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar and was registered against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

Additionally, it's worth noting that a similar bomb threat was made via email to Patna Airport in June. The email, sent on June 18 at around 1:10 PM, led to heightened security measures at the airport. The threat was later deemed a hoax after an initial investigation. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) assessed the threat to be non-specific, and follow-up actions are ongoing.