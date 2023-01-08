Kolkata Police seize fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh; 1 held
By ANI | Published: January 8, 2023 04:59 PM2023-01-08T16:59:12+5:302023-01-08T22:30:08+5:30
Kolkata Police apprehended a man accused of circulating counterfeit currency in the market, and seized fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh, under the Topsia Police Station area.
Rakimul SK (30), a Malda-based counterfeit currency racketeer, was arrested by Kolkata Police on Saturday.
"Acting on credible source information, a team of Special Task Force (STF) on January 7 at about 4:10 pm, apprehended one person from JBS Haldane Avenue near Topsia crossing, Kolkata," police said in a statement.
"During the search 300 pieces of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 1,50,000 were recovered and seized from his possession," the statement added.
A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor