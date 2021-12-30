Kolkata Police tightens up security arrangements for New Year eve

As the city is geared up to welcome the New Year, Kolkata Police is prepared with tight security arrangements for tomorrow. Around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city on December 31.

According to Kolkata Police, Park Street area will be divided into five sectors. One Deputy Commissioner rank officer will be in charge of each sector. Under them, there will be 2-3 police officers with the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

To manage the crowd, there will be a special team.

Additional surveillance will start at 10 pm on December 31. Officers with 20 motorcycles will be patrolling across the city. There are six parking zones in the Park Street area. There will be two quick response teams present in the area.

Kolkata Police has established 11 watchtowers in and around Park Street.

A Disaster Response Team will be stationed at the Park Street Police Station. 22 PCR vans will tour the city. Two river traffic teams will patrol the Ganges ghats. Car checking will be carried out at 96 checking points of the city.

Eight ambulances and two trauma care ambulances will be stationed at Park Street. There will be a fire brigade for controlling any kind of fire incident. 128 pickets have been made in the whole city. Surveillance will continue from the temporary control room in the Park Street area. There will be combat force to control any law and order situation, said Kolkata Police.

Park Street will be surrounded by drones and additional CCTV. In addition to the Park Street area, police will be deployed in front of church temples, park clubs and hotels in other areas. Six disaster response personnel will be stationed at Ganges Ghat in Dakshineswar and Belur. Kolkata Police will also keep an eye on the city through drones.

( With inputs from ANI )

