Kolkata Rains: Four Die of Electrocution, Heavy Downpour Paralyses the City

Kolkata and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on September 23. Several places witnessed knee-deep waterlogging, and the traffic movement was paralysed. Amid heavy rains, four people were electrocuted and died on the spot. These incidents highlight the severe impact of the rains ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations beginning on September 27. Visuals show water entered many houses and residential complexes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Alipore recorded 239 mm of rainfall till 5:30 am, which rose to 247.4 mm by 6:30 am (in the last 24 hours).

In the Southern and Eastern regions of Kolkata, the intensity of the rainfall was highest. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported that Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, Jodhpur Park received 285 mm, Kalighat received 289.2 mm, Topsia received 275 mm, Ballygunge received 264 mm, and Chetla received 262 mm.

Other heavily affected locations recorded significant rainfall, including Mominpur (234 mm), Chingrighata (237 mm), Palmer Bazar (217 mm), Dhapa (212 mm), CPT Canal (209.4 mm), Ultadanga (207 mm), Kudghat (203.4 mm), Pagaldanga in Tangra (201 mm), Kulia in Tangra (196 mm), and Thanthania (195 mm).

The heavy downpour also disrupted railway operations. Waterlogging was reported in the Howrah station yard, Sealdah South yard, Chitpur North Cabin, several car sheds, and various sections of the Sealdah yard. As a result, train services in the Howrah and Sealdah divisions were hit, forcing authorities to short-terminate and short-originate several suburban routes. Although pumps were deployed to drain the water, the effort was hampered as runoff from surrounding civic areas kept flowing back into the yards. Long-distance services were affected as well, with the Howrah–New Jalpaiguri, Howrah–Gaya, and Howrah–Jamalpur Vande Bharat Express trains rescheduled due to waterlogging in the Howrah division.

The rainfall also affected the metro services in Kolkata. Kolkata Metro services were disrupted between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar Stations because this region was flooded due to rain. Hence, the metro services were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations to ensure passenger safety. To keep the commute smooth and ensure people reach home, truncated services operated between Dakshineswar and Maidan Stations. Water is being pumped out, and the officials and Metro Railway staff have reached the site to address the issue. Services are expected to resume to normal soon.