Rajasthan Road Accident: Bus Overturns on NH-148D in Tonk, Several Injured (Watch Video)

A major accident occurred on National Highway 148D passing through Tonk on Tuesday. A Rajasthan Roadways bus carrying passengers overturned near Taran village, leaving more than a dozen passengers injured. Panic spread at the scene as passengers screamed for help. However, nearby villagers quickly rushed to the spot, pulled the injured out of the bus, and took them to the hospital. The bus was on its way from Sawai Madhopur to Tonk. The bus was moving at high speed when the driver lost control, reported NDTV Rajasthan. The vehicle fell into a deep pit and overturned. The impact of the crash was so loud that people in Taran village heard the noise from a distance and immediately rushed to the site. Angered by the delayed response from authorities, villagers themselves arranged transport and took the injured to the hospital.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Bus overturns near Taran village on the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur road in Tonk. pic.twitter.com/xQQcR1lawb — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

While waiting for official help, villagers showed remarkable presence of mind and used their own vehicles to shift the injured to a nearby hospital. It is reported that the ambulance took a long time to arrive, delaying medical assistance. The lives of several seriously injured passengers could be saved because of the quick arrangements made by the villagers. The injured also included women and children. While some passengers suffered minor injuries, others sustained serious ones such as fractures and head wounds. All injured persons have been admitted to Tonk Hospital for treatment. According to doctors, everyone is in stable condition and undergoing care.

Villagers' anger against the administration was visible, as they questioned why it took so long for police and health department teams to reach even after such a major accident on the highway.

Initial investigation suggests that the accident may have been caused by the driver’s negligence as well as potholes on the highway. The police are also probing whether the driver was intoxicated or lost control while overtaking. The condition of potholes on the highway will also be examined to prevent such accidents in the future.