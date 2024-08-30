Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mamata’, Slams Her for Showing ‘Cruelty’

Amidst the outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister for allegedly showing "cruelty" towards the incident, adding that the recent statements made by the victim's parents are deeply painful.

"Mamata Banerjee, where has your 'mamata' (compassion) gone? The way you are displaying cruelty, alongside the ongoing statements from the victim's parents, is deeply saddening. What is even more disheartening is that the senior leaders of the INDI alliance seem unaffected by these remarks," Poonawalla stated.

"Mamata Banerjee, instead of pursuing justice--the justice that 140 crore people desire, as even the President has called for--you appear to be driven by a sense of revenge. She claims the country will be set ablaze. You label those protesting for justice, whose parents are repeatedly calling for support, as murderers and rioters..." The victim's family expressed their distress over the comments made by CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the issue.

The victim's mother said, "I was deeply hurt by what she (Mamata Banerjee) said yesterday. The entire world is standing by my daughter. They are protesting and agitating for justice. And yet, she claims we do not want justice. I want the protesters to continue their movement until justice is served. The Chief Minister said the family does not want justice! Mamata has no children of her own, so she cannot understand the pain of losing one. We are very hurt by her comments." Earlier, during a Trinamool 'Chhatra Parishad' foundation day programme in Kolkata yesterday, in response to BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call, the Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to ignite tensions in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor's rape and murder case.

"Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak our language and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to incite violence here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your government," Mamata Banerjee said.