Kolkata: Woman Civic Volunteer Sexually Assaulted by Sub-Inspector in Police Station; Probe Underway

A woman civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police has accused a sub-inspector of sexually assaulting her inside the Park Street Police Station, prompting the initiation of a departmental inquiry, according to police officials. The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 1:10 AM on October 5, when the accused sub-inspector summoned the volunteer to the restroom on the station's fourth floor.

"On the pretext of giving her clothes as a gift for Durga Puja, the accused policeman allegedly molested her. We are probing into her complaint," the officer told PTI.

The woman had been serving as a civic volunteer at the Park Street Police Station since her appointment in 2017, according to officials. She informed reporters that after the officers at the Park Street Police Station declined to accept her complaint, she submitted her allegations to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of South Kolkata.