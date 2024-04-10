Kshatriya remark row: Jamsaheb of Jamnagar comes in defence of Union Minister Rupala

Jamnagar, April 10 Amid the Kshatriya remark row, the Jamsaheb of Jamnagar in Gujarat has come in defence of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who is the BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

H.H. Jamsaheb Shatrusalyasinhji Jadeja, the current monarch of Jamnagar, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He advocated for reconciliation in this communication, urging the Kshatriya community to forgive Rupala and move forward. He also confirmed that Rupala will contest this election.

The Kshatriya community's outrage over Rupala’s contentious comments has sparked calls for his candidacy to be withdrawn. The dispute has stirred the common masses and prominent royal families, including Bhavnagar, Kutch, and Jamnagar.

Meanwhile, Mandhatasinh Jadeja of the Rajkot royal lineage took a more conciliatory approach, acknowledging Rupala's multiple apologies and efforts to mend fences, including seeking forgiveness from the revered Lal Bapu, a respected figure within the community.

Mandhatasinh's call for a peaceful resolution through dialogue underscores the complexities of navigating historical sensitivities and modern political dynamics.

Adding to the narrative, Kesridevsinh Jhala of the Wankaner Royal family witnessed Rupala’s attempt to atone publicly for his remarks.

Rupala stoked a controversy on March 22 after he said at a Dalit event that the erstwhile 'maharajas' broke bread with the British and also married off their daughters to them. The statement invited the wrath of various Kshatriya organisations.

