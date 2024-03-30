KT Rama Rao Booked: Case Filed Against Karnataka Minister In Hanamkonda

The Banjara Hills police registered a zero FIR case against former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Congress leaders under the leadership of the PCC member Bathini Srinivas Rao on Friday filed a complaint against former minister and BRS working president. The leaders of the grand old party also requested police officials to take stringent actions against the BRS president.



Rubbishing the allegations, Srinivas Rao started that KTR made false allegations against CM Reddy that he collected Rs.2,500 crores from contractors and sent the amount to the national capital. He further alleged that KTR also made comments insulting the CM.He further stated that KTR tried to send wrong message to Telangana people by stating that CM Reddy will join BJP after Lok Sabha elections, adding that is making false allegations without any proof or evidence.The Congress leader warned that if KTR continues to make such remarks against CM Reddy then his party will raise the issue in front of Election Commission.After receiving the complaint from Congress party leaders, Hanamkonda police officials registered a Zero FIR against K.T. Rama Rao under IPC sections 504 and 505. Congress party leaders including E.V. Srinivas Rao, corporators Ravinder, Sriman, Vijaya Sri, Lakshma Reddy, Rajali, Sampath, Venkat Raj Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Karthik, Satish, Kumar, Sravanthi, and Rakesh were present, among others.

