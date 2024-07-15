K'taka Assembly passes resolution congratulating Dravid, Men in Blue for T20 WC triumph

Bengaluru, July 15 The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team and former head coach Rahul Dravid for winning the T20 World Cup the West Indies last month.

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to end their ICC trophy drought of 11 years in what happened to be Dravid's last assignment with the national team as the head coach.

Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader read out the resolution congratulating Rahul Dravid and the Men in Blue for their achievement.

"The Indian cricket team, after a gap of 11 years, won an ICC trophy by winning the T20 World Cup. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the Indian team achieved this feat under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, a proud son of Karnataka and a legendary figure in the cricket world known as 'The Wall'.

"On behalf of the people of Karnataka, we congratulate Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, for winning the World Cup for the country," Khader said.

Earlier on Monday morning, BJP MLA and former minister S. Suresh Kumar had urged the Congress government to pass a resolution congratulating Rahul Dravid and the Indian cricket team for the World Cup triumph.

