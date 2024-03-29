K’taka BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah’s son for comment on Amit Shah

Bengaluru, March 29 Karnataka BJP has slammed Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah, on Friday, for making objectionable comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said: “I strongly condemn the statement against BJP leader Amit Shah. Yathindra should apologise. If asked who is carrying out 'goondaism' in the state, people across the state will give answer.”

"Fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party is encouraging such statements through leaders and it is condemnable," he added.

Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda stated that some think that making loose comments on others is a big achievement and that "It is unfortunate that Yathindra joined the list."

“Yathindra is a young politician and has a long way to go in politics. Let him talk about the achievements of his father CM Siddaramaiah, no one will oppose it. Why is he making comments against Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah?"

"BJP leaders have decided to not make comments on leaders of other parties. The achievements of PM Modi for 10 years is the strength of BJP, following which, the party is going to get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election,” he stated.

