K'taka CM meets President Murmu; presents Mysuru Peta, discusses pending bills

Bengaluru, June 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and presented the iconic traditional 'Mysuru Peta' to her.

The Chief Minister also discussed the pending bills with President Murmu.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah said: "At the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today, a meeting was held with the President Droupadi Murmu, to discuss the bills that are pending approval. On this occasion, I honoured the President with the presentation of the iconic Mysuru Peta and a sandalwood memento, symbolic of the pride of Karnataka."

State Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Energy Minister K.J. George and the State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were also present during the meeting.

Seven legislations passed by the Congress-led government in Karnataka are awaiting the presidential assent.

These include: The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2015; The Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill, 2024; The Notaries (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Chief Minister has also discussed the controversial Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Act, 2025, which seeks to provide a four per cent reservation for Muslims in receiving government contracts, and the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2024, aimed at regulating temples.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on Monday night.

He also met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday afternoon.

CM Siddaramaiah has also strongly urged the Central government to ensure fair allocation of funds to Karnataka under the 16th Finance Commission, highlighting that the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 80,000 crore in allocations when compared to the 14th Finance Commission.

He is likely to discuss the matter with Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. The two greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, "When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President, he had a brief encounter with the Bollywood actor-director Aamir Khan. They exchanged pleasantries and conveyed best wishes to each other."

"Upon seeing Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Siddaramaiah waved at him. Aamir Khan greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands and extended his wishes. The two then shook hands and had a brief, cheerful conversation."

Photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Aamir Khan greeting each other have gone viral on social media.

