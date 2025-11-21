K'taka Cong infighting: Kharge in Bengaluru today; Shivakumar-camp MLAs head to Delhi

Bengaluru, Nov 21 The infighting within the ruling Congress has deepened over the demand for a change in the state leadership following the completion of two-and-a-half years of the Siddaramaiah government. According to reports, more MLAs and ministers are headed to Delhi on Friday to join the group of legislators already stationed there, pressing for the Chief Minister’s post for Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is arriving in Bengaluru on Friday to attend an event, is likely to stay back in the state capital to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has cancelled all his programmes for the day, saying that he is unwell.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has asserted that discussions on leadership change are unnecessary, is holding a meeting.

Congress MLA and Chairman of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), Sharath Bachegowda, left for Delhi late Thursday night from Bengaluru.

On Thursday afternoon, MLAs from Shivakumar’s camp flew to Delhi in two separate planes, sources confirmed.

Led by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the group included legislators K. Ranganath, S.R. Srinivas, Ganiga Ravi, Kadaluru Uday, Iqbal Hussain, Rajegowda, Shivanna, Mahendra Tammannavar, Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil, and MLCs S. Ravi and Dinesh Gooligowda, sources said.

The group sought a meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, but he reportedly left through a back exit without meeting any of the legislators.

The Shivakumar camp has now sought an appointment with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Friday.

Sources revealed that the Siddaramaiah camp had planned to stage a show of strength in Delhi on November 28. After learning of this, the Shivakumar camp moved earlier.

Amid the talks of leadership change and power-sharing, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, stated on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is responsible, and he will not go back on his words.

The timing of the statement has gained significance as the Congress-led government completes two and a half years in office on Thursday. Political circles in the state are interpreting Suresh’s remarks as a reminder to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about vacating the CM’s post for Shivakumar, as per the power-sharing arrangement reportedly agreed upon between the two soon after the party won elections in the state in 2023.

Commenting on discussions about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his position has only grown stronger and that such discussions are unnecessary. “There is no such thing as a November revolution within the party,” he emphasised.

When asked about Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh’s comment that 'Siddaramaiah is responsible, he would keep his word' and that, 'if lucky, Shivakumar would become the CM', Siddaramaiah said, “I will not comment on this. The people have given us a five-year mandate. We will focus on fulfilling the assurances given in the Congress manifesto.”

Asked whether his visit to Chamarajanagar -- a place some political leaders consider jinxed, believing they lose power after visiting -- would affect his position, Siddaramaiah responded, “Yes. Power will remain with me, and it is going to become stronger in the coming days.”

When questioned about discussions over whether he would remain CM for the full five-year term, he remarked, “What does that mean? Discussions on this are unnecessary. I had told the high command to wait until the government completed half its term before undertaking a cabinet reshuffle. Based on that, these discussions have arisen.”

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar had stated, “Everything will have an ending. You don’t worry about it. I have confidence. Whether I am there or not is a different matter, and it is not so important. The Congress will return to power in Karnataka for sure. We cannot be here permanently. I am telling you, after I was appointed as party president, five and a half years have already passed.

“The opportunity has to be given to others. I will continue in leadership, so party workers need not worry. Do not lose confidence. We should live with hope and work hard. We will surely come to power, so don’t worry about it. Hard work is important to gain power. Where there is hard work, power will follow. Where there is will, there is a way. Where there is devotion, there is God,” Shivakumar said.

