K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar dismisses leadership change buzz, says will never cross party line

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 6 Denying speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday asserted that there is no "November revolution" and made it clear that he will always remain a disciplined soldier of the party.

He made these remarks while interacting with the media in Delhi, amid swirling rumours about a change of guard as the Congress government in Karnataka nears the halfway mark of its term.

The statement assumes significance as Deputy CM Shivakumar is widely perceived to be eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, with his camp predicting a leadership change in the last week of November, coinciding with the government completing half its tenure.

“There will be no November revolution, no December revolution, and not in January or February either. Whatever revolution happens will be in 2028 when Congress returns to power,” Shivakumar said firmly.

Asked about the speculation around “November revolution” and the discussions about the dates November 22 and 26, he said: “Someone just wrote that for no reason. The party has given us many responsibilities, including the Bihar elections, which we are carrying out. Apart from this, no other revolution will happen.”

When asked whether he would meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge during his Delhi visit, he clarified, “I am not meeting anyone. No one has discussed cabinet expansion with me. I have no programme to meet any leaders.”

“Discussions will be held regarding party organisation. We held a meeting last night about vote consolidation, and we are having a meeting today too. Any discussions about cabinet expansion or leadership change are yours (media’s),” he told reporters.

"Have I said anything about leadership change? Has the CM said anything? We will do whatever the party instructs. If the CM should remain for five years, he will remain five years. If ten years, ten years. If fifteen years, fifteen years. We must carry out the tasks assigned to us. I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I will never cross the party line," Shivakumar emphasised.

Asked what he would tell those aspiring for Cabinet expansion, he said: "All that will be done by the Delhi leaders whenever and however they decide."

Shivakumar reached Delhi on Wednesday, stating that he was not meeting anyone or discussing any political issues. He maintained that he had attended a Zoom meeting on the Bihar election and voter fraud.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently remarked that he would continue as CM only if the party high command wished so. Following that, he has been visibly irritated while responding to questions on leadership change. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had been categorical in stating that he would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister.

