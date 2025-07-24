K’taka govt makes child engagements punishable offence

Bengaluru, July 24 The Karnataka government has decided to make child engagement a punishable offence, as the decision was made in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated that the cabinet has approved the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposing to make child engagements a punishable offence. The bill will be tabled in the legislature.

The Cabinet also decided to grant premature release to 46 life convicts in various state prisons based on recommendations. Additionally, three convicts will be released after obtaining approval from the Union Home Ministry under Article 161 of the Constitution, he announced.

The Karnataka Cabinet also approved the “Karnataka Fire Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025. To enhance the efficiency of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, it has been proposed to first amend Section 15 of the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964, and subsequently take steps to levy a Fire Cess at the rate of 1 per cent along with property tax on newly constructed multi-storey buildings in the state, Minister Patil stated.

Approval was further granted for the procurement and supply of 890 medicines, consumables, and chemicals for public health institutions for the year 2025–26 at an estimated cost of Rs 880.68 crore through tendering, as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999 and KTPP Rules, 2000. Funds will be provided accordingly, he stated.

Approval was granted for a Rs 215.37 crore development project of Yellamma Hills in Savadatti, Belagavi district. It will be implemented under the Sasaki Plan (Rs 100 crore), the PRASAD scheme (Rs 18 crore), the Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority (Rs 97 crore), and the Tourism Department (Rs 15 crore) through the DPAR under the KTPP Act, he said.

The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025 - earlier promulgated as an ordinance on May 30, 2025 - will be tabled in the upcoming legislative session, he stated.

The cabinet has also agreed to the lease renewal of Ranga Shankara, one of Bengaluru's well-known theatres. Approval was granted to renew the lease of Site No. 36/2, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, measuring 1,354.50 sq.m., allotted to Sanket Trust to establish a theatre. The lease will be renewed with 25 per cent of the annual lease amount plus applicable GST, Minister Patil stated.

