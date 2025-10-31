K'taka Guv Thawarchand Gehlot hospitalised; CM Siddaramiah wishes him speedy recovery

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru due to a viral fever.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Manipal Hospital on Thursday to inquire about the Governor's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Governor Gehlot had recently visited Madhya Pradesh, where he attended a series of programmes.

It is said that he may have developed a high fever due to exhaustion.

Initially, the Governor was admitted to a private hospital on the Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

Later, for advanced treatment, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in the city, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

He is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Governor Gehlot was shifted to the hospital two days ago.

Taking to his official X account, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Today, I visited Manipal Hospital to inquire about the health of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is undergoing treatment, and wished him a speedy recovery."

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is a member of the Rajya Sabha, Upper House of Parliament representing Madhya Pradesh.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences.

He formerly represented Shajapur in the Lower House of the Parliament as well served as a Lok Sabha member from 1996 to 2009.

He served as the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government's second term.

He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was also the General Secretary of the party.

On July 6, 2021, Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the 13th Governor of Karnataka.

Gehlot was born in a Dalit family in the village of Rupeta in Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

He had assumed Ministerial berth a number of times in the BJP-led Union government.

He was a member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Vikram University in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor