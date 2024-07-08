K’taka: Minor boy succumbs to dengue, man dies of rat bite fever

Bengaluru, July 8 A 13-year-old boy succumbed to dengue in the Haveri district while another resident succumbed to rat-bite fever in the same district of Karnataka on Monday.

The boy was identified as Premkumar, a resident of Chalageri village near Ranebennur town. The boy was suffering from a fever for a week.

Also, 72-year-old Umesh, a resident of Araleshwara village in Hangal taluk in Haveri district, succumbed to rat-bite fever on Monday. Umesh was suffering from fever for 15 days and was admitted to different hospitals in Haveri, Mangaluru.

He was detected of a rat-bite fever at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he succumbed.

In light of the increasing incidence of dengue cases reported across the state, all gram panchayats have been directed by the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Priyank Kharge, to adopt precautionary measures promptly.

The directive mandates that all gram panchayats must implement protocols to manage dengue cases, with specific emphasis on ensuring the regular cleaning of water storage tanks, open reservoirs, and public toilets to maintain weekly sanitation standards.

In an effort to curb the spread of dengue in rural areas and effectively control dengue cases, several urgent measures have been outlined by the Minister.

Minister Kharge also stressed the importance of maintaining operational control valves in water supply systems to prevent water stagnation and control mosquito breeding.

In order to enhance dengue control efforts, gram panchayats are encouraged to establish "Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Committees" to actively promote dengue control initiatives.

The incident of the death of 5-year-old boy Chirayu Hosamani at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Sunday has created public outrage. The parents had alleged that the child was not admitted to the hospital and the boy suffered for two hours outside the hospital and finally succumbed.

Six to seven deaths have been reported so far and more than 7,000 active dengue cases are reported in the state. Every day 600 to 700 dengue cases are reported in the state.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor