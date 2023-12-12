K'taka MLA Yatnal again embarasses party, says BJP govt withheld Rs 105 cr grant for his constituency

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 Karnataka BJP MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, yet again embarrassed the party on Tuesday by making a statement in the assembly session that previous BJP government had withheld Rs 105 crore grant to his constituency.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly, Yatnal said, the coalition government headed by former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had sanctioned the funds for development of Vijayapura constituency, he represents. Unfortunately, when BJP came to power it was withheld and cancelled, he added.

"People advise me not to talk too much and I have spoiled chances of becoming the CM because of this. I don't fear anyone and convey the message directly," Yatnal stated.

He stated that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj had helped by releasing funds. "Those who didn't help while being in power are now retired. If I target anyone, I see to it that they lose power," he said hinting at former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Congress MLA Raju Kage intervened and stated that he is with him. Yatnal stated that he is enough to defend himself. "I am a tuskar. I will fight my own battle," he said.

Congress MLA Abbaiah Prasad taunted him whether no one in BJP is supporting him. "You assume that no one is. You stand up and talk once in six months," Yatnal said.

Yatnal has been directly targeting Yediyurappa and his son, BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra. He had demanded that either the position of LoP or the State President should be given to him or any leader from north Karnataka.

Yatnal had also alleged that Vijayendra had funded elections to defeat senior BJP leaders including Basavaraj Bommai and former minister V. Somanna.

