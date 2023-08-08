K’taka: Social media influencer calls for beheading those who abuse Prophet, Hindu activists seek action

Bengaluru, Aug 8 The Hindu organisations and activists have demanded action from the Karnataka police department against the social media influencer who put out a series of videos asking to behead the 'kafirs' who abuse Prophet Muhammad.

Mohan Gowda, senior leader with Hindu Jana Jagurthi Samithi, demanded on Tuesday that the police should register an FIR against the culprit who is giving a call of beheading and arrest him for provoking the community.

Ashwini Shrivastava, a journalist, has exposed the videos on social media. Referring to the accused, Ashwini Shrivastava stated that the person in the video is Syed Akbar Ali Jagirdar operating under the id syeds_jagirdar_v18, a popular influencer from Congress-ruled Karnataka.

In the video, Syed demands his community to behead those who show disrespect to Prophet Muhammad. You can tolerate anything but not disrespect to Allah. He also says the only place for kafirs is hell. He further demands that Hindu men who trapped and got married to Muslim women should also be killed.

The videos have gone viral on social media raising concerns. Mohan Gowda has asked the DGP and IGP Alok Mohan to look into the matter. The police department is yet to react on the issue.

--IANS

mka/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor