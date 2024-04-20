K'taka student murder: Cong govt in damage control mode, assures action as per law

Bengaluru, April 20 The Congress government in Karnataka has switched to damage control mode in the backdrop of public outrage over the handling of MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Saturday: “Everyone involved will be booted into the prison. I was told that it was a personal matter. But, action will be initiated as per the law, and those involved will be kicked into the prison.”

“We have asked the Ministers to visit the victim’s family. No mercy on anyone. Minority leaders have also spoken about it. The punishment will be given according to the law,” state Congress President Shivakumar stated.

When asked about the murder allegedly being a case of 'love jihad', Shivakumar stated that he couldn’t explain a statement made by someone else.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the residence of the murder victim to pay her condolences on Saturday, during which, Niranjan Hiremath, father of the victim, broke down into tears and pleaded that the murderer be given stringent punishment.

The Minister stated: “I have assured the parents that the community and I stand with the family. We will get justice for their daughter. There would be unbiased investigation and there shall be no doubt about it. This is a heinous act and incidents like this should be prevented. The police will be given a free hand in the investigation.”

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, who earlier stated that Fayaz, the accused, and Neha were "in love", regretted his statement and apologised to the parents of the victim.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar over the matter.

Kumaraswamy said: “Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have tarnished the image of a family that led a respectful life. Those statements were issued irrespective of the fact that she was the daughter of a Congress corporator. If these two great personalities are not able to protect their own corporator’s daughter, how would they protect the state?”

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim also slammed the Congress party and leadership, and asked them to not bring disrepute to their family at a time when their daughter was murdered and they were grieving.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor