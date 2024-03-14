K’taka: Vice Chancellor, security in-charge booked for B.Tech student's death

Bengaluru, March 14 Karnataka police, on Thursday, filed a case against seven persons including the Vice Chancellor and security in-charge of Gitam University, in connection with the suspicious death of a student.

The case has been registered in Doddaballapur Rural Police Station following a complaint by the father of the deceased. The case is registered under the IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide, police sources stated. Dasari Bramhassai Reddy from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was a B.Tech student who died after falling from the sixth floor of the University building on Tuesday night.

The victim was studying in first year and he had gone to the sixth floor after dinner. It is not ascertained whether his death was an accident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the place near the window on the sixth floor was not slippery.

The family of the boy clarified that there was no tension in the family and that he had not complained of ragging to them, adding that they are shocked by the incident.

Gitam University is located near Nagadenahalli Doddaballapur, 44 kilometres from Bengaluru. Police sources explained that this is the third incident of death of a student studying at the university in four months. A foreign girl student had committed suicide in November, 2023, and on February 6, a male student had come under a train.

