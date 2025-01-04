Kumaraswamy displeased after K'taka govt doesn't provide him vehicle during his visit

Mandya, Jan 4 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the Congress-led Karnataka government for violating protocol during his visit to the state by not providing him with the official vehicle.

Speaking to the media in Mandya, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "The state government has not provided the car till now. Against this backdrop, I am travelling in a vehicle attached to the Central government. I got the vehicle from the Heavy Industries Department."

When asked whether the state government was neglecting him, the Union Minister said he did not know about it, and the Congress-led Karnataka government should answer it.

Kumaraswamy, Karnataka JD(U) chief, is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, and as per protocol, the state government has to provide him with an official vehicle.

The Union Minister is scheduled to hold meeting in Mysuru, the native of Siddaramaiah. After the meeting, the JD(S) leader is expected to hold a meeting with party workers.

Sources said that local MLA and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda from Mysuru is identifying with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, much to the appointment of Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Congress won't succeed in 'Operation Hast' "designed to finish off" the JD(S) in Karnataka.

"The Congress is plotting to finish off our party by trying to lure 12 or 13 MLAs. I am aware of all these conspiracies. We know what the Congress is up to. Their sins are piling up, and divine justice will eventually punish them."

In the state bypolls, Siddaramaiah, State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar and Union Minister Kumaraswamy indulged in a war of words.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy has accused Shivakumar of being the one behind the distribution of alleged sex CDs and DVDs to finish off the family of his father and former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda family politically.

Shivakumar managed to break the Gowda family's stronghold over the community votes in the Assembly election, helping the Congress to register a thumping victory.

However, the Gowda family made a comeback during the Lok Sabha election and dealt a blow to the ruling Congress, which was thinking of winning most of the seats. Shivakumar's brother D. K. Suresh faced a humiliating defeat in the polls.

The Congress gained the upper hand by defeating Union Minister Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna Assembly bypolls.

