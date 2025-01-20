Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government Issues Fire Safety Advisory for Camps at Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fire safety advisory for all camps at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The advisory urges attendees to immediately report any fire or emergency incidents to Mela control, local police, or fire stations by calling 112, 1920, 1090, or the numbers provided by the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

In case of a fire, people are advised to create noise to alert nearby tents and ensure caution. "During an emergency, remain calm and work with a cool mind, using the nearest fire-fighting equipment from a safe distance, without putting yourself in danger, to attempt extinguishing the fire," the advisory further reads.

Devotees are advised to familiarize themselves with the nearest exit routes and use them in the event of a fire. The advisory also states the importance of properly identifying fire-fighting equipment for effective use in extinguishing flames. It suggests keeping a sufficient supply of water and sand near tents to control potential fires. In addition, officials stress the importance of quickly evacuating children and cutting down tent ropes or strings to prevent the spread of fire.

"Make every effort to extinguish the fire using available water, sand, or any fire-fighting equipment as soon as possible," it added.

In the event of a gas cylinder fire, officials have advised keeping the cylinder upright and evacuating the area while attempting to extinguish the flames with a wet cloth or fire extinguisher, and working to stop any gas leakage. People are encouraged to contain the fire as much as possible until emergency services arrive to assist with evacuation. The advisory also warns against storing flammable materials such as petrol, kerosene, diesel, gas, or candles inside tents.

This advisory follows a fire that broke out at a camp during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which police say was caused by a cylinder blast on Sunday. The fire was subsequently brought under control. Meanwhile, over 2 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today.

