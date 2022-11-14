L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against ex-CEO of Delhi Waqf Board

New Delhi, Nov 14 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer S.M. Ali for allowing 'illegal resolutions of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB)' at the behest of its then Chairman Amanatullah Khan, during his (Ali's) tenure as CEO of the Waqf Board, an official source said on Monday.

Ali has been accused by the CBI of indulging in acts of Omission and Commission, that include, not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Board for appointment of its CEO and several other contractual staff in blatant disregard of his responsibilities.

The L-G has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA), Rules 1965, the source said.

"Emanating out of the CBI inquiry against Amanatullah Khan, the SP's report in the same matter has also found that S.M. Ali, as CEO and Member of the DWB, executed the illegal resolution passed by the Board for appointment of Mehboob Alam as the CEO and also formally handed over charge to him as his successor," the source said.

The advertisements published for the post of CEO was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules and apart from appointing the CEO, the said advertisement also formed the basis for other staff on contractual basis.

"The said advertisement was published and recruitments were made against it during S.M. Ali's tenure as CEO and being the CEO, it was his duty to object to the illegal resolution passed by the Board in its meeting, where Ali was also present as Member Secretary," the source said.

However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue advertisement for recruitment of CEO, which read "Resolved that advertisement published for the post of CEO is ratified and Mehboob Alam (retired IPS) be approved for the post of CEO in the office of Delhi Waqf Board".

The Board not only gave ex-post facto approval to an illegal advertisement but also approved the illegal appointment of Mehboob Alam as CEO on the basis of the illegal advertisement, the source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor