Labourer found dead with head injuries in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 11 The body of a labourer with severe head injuries was found at a bus stop in Gurugram's Sector-29 area, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Munna, 22, from Bihar. He used to work as a labourer in the Sector-29 area.

According to the police, a call was received earlier in the morning that a body was lying at the bus stop near the Iffco Chowk Metro Station.

"Initial probe suggests that the victim's head was hit by a stone which was lying next to the body. The investigation team collected the deceased's hair and blood from the stone. It appears that a fight broke out which led to the victim's death," Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

He said a forensic team has visited the spot.

Police are examining CCTV to establish the identity of the accused.

A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person at the Sector-29 police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor