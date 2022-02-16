Ladakh: 15th CEC Cup Women's Ice Hockey Championship concludes; winners declared

The 15th CEC Cup Women's Ice Hockey Championship 2022 in Leh concluded after the final match of the tournament was held on Tuesday.

Seven teams participated in the tournament which was organized by the District Youth Services and Sports Department in collaboration with Ladakh Winter Sports Club Leh. Team Kharu sealed their victory and lifted the 15th CEC Cup Women's Ice Hockey Championship 2022. The Kharu team played the final match against Lalok at the Ice Hockey Rink, NDS Sports Complex at Leh.

Prizes were distributed and players along with officials were felicitated by the guests.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tsering Angchuk (Executive Councillor for sports), who was the chief guest, said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not hold the matches like we used to. Earlier, it used to be played between January ending and February first week. This time, there was dilemma if the tournament should be held or not. However, we held it and it was successful."

He further informed that on Wednesday, the same tournament for mens' category will commence.

"This time, we telecasted it live through social media," Angchuk said.

He also said that more infrastructure for playing ice hockey will be developed soon.

"By increasing infrastructure, we are aiming at getting more talent coming from the UT to play the sport and win Olympics in future," he said.

Angchuk congratulated the winner as well as the runner up teams and extended his best wishes for their future.

He appreciated Kharu team and Lalok team for their consistent placing in the final CEC Cup Ice Hockey Championship matches since last year. He advised the players to inspire and motivate the young generation to take up this sport. He also informed that Hill council Leh is working tirelessly to develop this sport to an international level.

Deputy Chairman Angchuk also lauded the tireless efforts of Ladakh Winter Sports Club and Department of Youth Services and Sports in organizing such tournaments in Ladakh.

Diskit, a participant in the championship, who played in the Lalok team, said, "I am happy to see that a lot of girls are coming forth to play the sport. With such events, girls get the opportunity to showcase their talent and also move forward in life."

She further urged the administration to complete work on the ice hockey rink at NDS Sports Complex.

"Ladakh is a hub of ice hockey. We would want international-level people come here to play ice hockey. For that it is necessary to complete infrastructural work. I am hoping that next time without false hope, this rink will be completed," Diskit said.

( With inputs from ANI )

