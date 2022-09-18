Ladakh decks up to welcome 2K sprinters for 5th Sarhad Kargil Int'l Marathon
By IANS | Published: September 18, 2022 03:15 PM 2022-09-18T15:15:04+5:30 2022-09-18T15:25:07+5:30
Pune/Kargil, Sep 18 The stark hills and dales of Ladakh are all set to welcome over 2,000 sprinters ...
Pune/Kargil, Sep 18 The stark hills and dales of Ladakh are all set to welcome over 2,000 sprinters from all over India and some other countries who will participate in the '5th Sarhad Kargil International Marathon'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app