Lady doctor attacked by Kannada superstar’s pet dogs, complain lodged

Bengaluru, Oct 31 A complaint has been lodged against Kannada superstar Darshan and others by a lady doctor following an attack by three of his pet dogs in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday.

The complaint has been lodged at the R.R Nagar police station in this regard by Dr Amita, in which actor Darshan has been named as the second accused.

According to the police, the incident had taken place on Oct 28 when the woman doctor had come to attend a function on the background of the World Stroke Day at the Sparsh hospital. She had parked her car at an empty space located close to Darshan’s residence. When she came back, she found three dogs near her vehicle.

The victim had requested the staff near Darshan’s house to move the dogs. The staff told her that she can’t park her vehicle there and argued with the lady. The police stated that during the arguments, the dogs attacked the lady and bit her multiple times.

The woman has suffered injuries on her abdomen and hands. She later went to the police and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor