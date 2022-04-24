Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders in court week after SC cancels bail

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, surrendered before the magistrate at the district jail on Sunday.

The accused surrendered a week after Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week.

The top court set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remit the matter back to the High Court. It said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled.

The Court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion either on facts or merits, and said that "all questions of law are left open for the High Court to consider and decide."

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, 2021. Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm Laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

